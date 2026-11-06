November 07, 2026

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Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia also returns from injury to replace Josep Martinez

Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games
Football - UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - Nov 5, 2026 Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Ruben Kluivert REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 02:55 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 02:55 AM

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought six players into his 27-man squad on Friday who were not selected in September, including three first-time call-ups, for this month's Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England.

● Ander Barrenetxea and Pablo Barrios return to the squad

● Alvaro Valles, Marc Roca and Jacobo Ramon included for the first time

● Goalkeeper Joan Garcia returns from injury in place of Josep Martinez

● Injured Barcelona trio Eric Garcia, Rodri and Dani Olmo miss out

● Liverpool winger Victor Munoz also omitted

● Spain face the Czech Republic on November 12 before taking on England three days later

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