Spain call up three new faces for Nations League games

Football - UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - Nov 5, 2026 Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Ruben Kluivert REUTERS/Vincent West

Football - UEFA Europa League - Real Sociedad v Olympique Lyonnais - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - Nov 5, 2026 Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Ruben Kluivert REUTERS/Vincent West

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought six players into his 27-man squad on Friday who were not selected in September, including three first-time call-ups, for this month's Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England.

● Ander Barrenetxea and Pablo Barrios return to the squad

● Alvaro Valles, Marc Roca and Jacobo Ramon included for the first time

● Goalkeeper Joan Garcia returns from injury in place of Josep Martinez

● Injured Barcelona trio Eric Garcia, Rodri and Dani Olmo miss out

● Liverpool winger Victor Munoz also omitted

● Spain face the Czech Republic on November 12 before taking on England three days later