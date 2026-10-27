Carrick stays on as Man United manager, takes training after crisis talks

Michael Carrick remained in charge of Manchester United on Tuesday and led training at Carrington, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a season that has drifted alarmingly off course.

Carrick's future had appeared in serious doubt after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth extended United's winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them hovering one point above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th place.

Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid mounting speculation over Carrick's position, with potential replacements already being linked to the job by British media reports.

However, no decision was announced and the former United midfielder reported for work as normal, overseeing preparations for Saturday's league trip to Chelsea.

A club source said Carrick and his players will have the opportunity to turn the situation around, with the club focused on preparing for Saturday and showing a response on the pitch.

Amid Sunday's frustration at Old Trafford, supporters levelled their anger at the players rather than the manager.

As Carrick made his way towards the tunnel after the final whistle, thousands of fans sang his name and applauded him. The mood shifted seconds later when cheers turned to angry boos as the players made their way off the pitch.

The scene was a reflection of the goodwill the 45-year-old Carrick still enjoys among a fanbase that remembers both his decorated 12-year playing career at United and the measured manner in which he has carried himself.

He has repeatedly accepted responsibility for the team's struggles while shielding his players from scrutiny.

"I totally understand the situation," he said after Sunday's loss. "I'm not expecting anything in particular, to be honest. I'm carrying on as normal, and I love this place.

"I always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club, whatever decision is made on anything really."

Carrick turned around United's season when he replaced Ruben Amorim in January, guiding them to third in the league, but they have not won in the top flight this season since they beat newly promoted Ipswich Town on August 30.

The pressure on Carrick was intensified last week by his decision to leave captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench four days after the Portugal midfielder publicly criticised United's tactics following a 4-1 Champions League loss at Como.

Fans have also aimed their anger at the club's hierarchy in part-owner Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

United face a tough string of games in fifth-placed Chelsea, followed by AS Roma (Champions League), Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Carrick is United's seventh permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have featured prominently on the list of potential replacements.