Everton owners eye sale less than two years after takeover

Everton's American owners, The Friedkin Group, are considering selling a controlling stake in the Premier League club less than two years after completing their takeover.

The group, which bought Everton from Farhad Moshiri in December 2024, said on Friday it was exploring fresh investment options, including a potential sale.

"The Friedkin Group is exploring new investment options for Everton Football Club, including the potential sale of a controlling interest," the club said in a statement.

The owners said their immediate priority after taking control had been to stabilise Everton's finances and support the completion of their new stadium.

"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton," the statement said.

"We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established."

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Italian side Roma and French club Cannes, has appointed investment bank Moelis & Company to advise on the process, according to Reuters.

The group said it would continue supporting Everton on and off the pitch while exploring potential investment and would make no further comment during the process.

Its takeover ended Moshiri's turbulent ownership, during which Everton struggled financially and twice suffered Premier League points deductions for breaching financial regulations.

Since then, the club have moved from Goodison Park to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The potential sale comes amid criticism of Everton's summer transfer business, with supporters frustrated by limited reinforcements despite significant income from player sales, Reuters reported.

No prospective buyer or timetable for a sale has been announced.