US, Swedish prosecutors study graft complaint naming son of Turkey's Erdogan

"I CAN'T IMAGINE"

Suddenly, after the alleged meeting with Gunduz, doors began opening and Dignita was able to discuss with a senior member of President Erdogan’s administration how they would amend traffic-safety regulations to cover the use of breathalyzers and ignition locks, according to company correspondence and the person familiar with the matter.

Some countries require public transport operators as well as convicted drunk drivers to equip their vehicles with ignition locking systems. Before turning on the engine, a driver must blow into a mouthpiece: if the breath-alcohol concentration is greater than the legally permitted limit, the device prevents the engine from starting.

In spring 2021, Dignita understood that Gunduz was seeking an upfront lobbying fee, potentially as high as $100 million, according to the person familiar with the matter. "Let’s discuss," Eriksson, the Dignita CEO, said in a June 8 message to his aide for Turkey.

In their correspondence, reviewed by Reuters, Eriksson and his aide initially mentioned Gunduz and Bilal Erdogan by name – or as "the son" in the case of Bilal – especially when discussing meeting schedules, but later took the precautionary step of designating the Turkish side as "the Lobby," according to the person familiar with the matter.

"If the Lobby gets 100 million for this they will be extremely happy," Eriksson said in one message. "I can't imagine they have close to this kind of money or that they will ever have the opportunity to make 100 million again so easily."

Reuters was unable to confirm independently whether Gunduz requested payment of a lobbying fee.

In ensuing messages to his aide, Eriksson sought to clarify what services such a fee would buy. "We want the Lobby to support us over time and to 'protect' us from competition," he wrote in another message on the same day. If competition was allowed in, he said, fees would be halved.

Eriksson also made clear that Dignita wouldn't pay any lobbying fees until it began earning money in Turkey. "If they don't agree, we better stop because we will never be allowed by our owners to pay them before we get paid," the CEO said in a June 14 message.

By early 2022, the Swedish and Turkish sides had abandoned the idea of an upfront payment and shifted to the alleged two-pronged strategy calling for ongoing lobbying fees to be disbursed via a shell company, according to the person familiar with the matter. And after the alleged encounter with Bilal Erdogan – it took place on February 25 last year inside a children's music school located on the Asian side of Istanbul, the person familiar with the matter said – Dignita understood that it should send a formal letter to President Erdogan outlining its business pitch, company correspondence shows.

In summer 2022, Eriksson received a draft of the letter and some instructions from Smart Start’s CEO, Matthew Strausz, company correspondence shows. "Anders," the American CEO told his Swedish colleague in a June 23 message. "See attached. This, other than how we will address the President, is the draft that we will use. It has been cleared by counsel. Can you have translated and sent back for final sign off? Apollo has a (...) lawyer that will give final review, then we will furnish for you to send personally."

Strausz referred questions to a spokesperson for Smart Start, who didn't address the CEO's role in the company's response to questions from Reuters.

The final version of the letter seen by Reuters is dated June 29 and signed with blue ink by the Dignita CEO. In the three-page missive, Eriksson began by praising President Erdogan for his achievements in improving safety on Turkish roads, and saying his company was willing to help him go further. If ignition locks were made mandatory for drunk-driving offenders and public transport vehicles, such as school buses, and if Dignita was awarded a contract, the CEO said, the company stood ready to discuss "the underlying guarantees and conditions that would be required to enable our investment."