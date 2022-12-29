As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

By the following spring, however, Washington had backed off on human rights and doubled down on counterterrorism in Nigeria. In April 2014, the shocking news arrived that hundreds of schoolgirls had been kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from the northeastern town of Chibok, leading to "a sea change" in the administration's agenda, Page recalled. "The message coming from the White House changed to, 'We need to do everything possible to help the Nigerians bring back the girls.'"

In the intervening years, Page said, "the Nigerians have become very adept at pushing back and managing criticism and deflecting criticism, and in a sense have house-trained a lot of diplomats to basically keep their criticisms to themselves."

As reports of serious military abuses in Nigeria's northeast have mounted, international efforts to address them largely have fallen short. Calling out suspected abuses and seeing that the Nigerian military is held to account have proved difficult, given the dire security threat posed by the insurgents, the scope of the humanitarian crisis in the northeast and the limited role outsiders can play – or are comfortable playing – in the affairs of a sovereign nation, according to interviews, internal US and British government documents and public reports.

The administration of US President Joe Biden referred questions for this report to the state and defence departments. In separate statements, those departments said they were "deeply concerned" about findings in the recent Reuters investigations. Both said their cooperation with Nigeria was intended to help the country build "more capable, professional, and accountable security forces that abide by the Law of Armed Conflict, respect human rights and protect civilians."

The British government said in a statement that regional security and human rights were both key considerations in its relationship with Nigeria.

The Nigerian government and military did not respond to requests for comment for this story. Previously, military and government leaders said the abortion programme did not exist and said children were never targeted for killing in the war.

Major General Christopher Musa, who leads the Nigerian counterinsurgency forces, said in a November interview that they were consistently trained to protect civilians as required by international law and the military's own code of conduct. Nigerian forces also received training in human rights from the UN, the United States and the UK, he said.

He added that the military had been fully transparent with its international partners about its activities. "Everybody sees what we're doing, and that we're abiding by the rules."

INTERNAL MISGIVINGS

The United States and the United Kingdom see Nigeria as a key but troubled ally in Africa: It is the continent's most populous country, its largest economy and the birthplace of Boko Haram and Islamic State's West Africa affiliate. In April, the US State Department approved a nearly $1 billion weapons sale and other military support to Nigeria after lawmakers had paused the deal over concerns about rights abuses.

Both America and Britain have seen the devastating effects of Islamist extremism, at home and abroad, and are intent on seeing it suppressed in Nigeria. But their support for the Nigerian military comes with serious internal misgivings. At times, "abuses are being sanctioned at the highest levels of Nigeria's military command," a July 2018 UK government analysis reads.

The main reason for the continued military support by Washington and London, say some experts, is Nigeria's growing importance in Africa and globally. With huge oil and gas reserves, it is home to some 200 million people and is on course to become the third most populous nation on the planet by 2050. If stable and successful, the country could become an economic and geopolitical powerhouse. If insecurity spreads, it could devolve into a vast failed state that exports extremism and migrants across the region and beyond.

"The country's current struggle for security, for effective democracy, and for enough economic opportunity to accommodate its constantly growing labour force will determine whether it is a force for growth and peace or a source of disorder spilling far beyond its borders," said Michelle Gavin, an Africa specialist on the National Security Council during the Obama administration.

Well aware of Nigeria's current and future strategic importance, diplomats in recent years have had less visibility on potential abuses because of the deteriorating security situation, especially in the country's northeast, said Alex Vines, head of the Africa programme at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Aid groups have a limited window as well, some humanitarian officials said. They are heavily restricted by the military in war-ravaged northeast Nigeria and need its approval to access populations caught up in one of the world's most pressing humanitarian crises. That limits their ability both to deliver aid in areas where civilians are most vulnerable and to bring abuses by security forces to light, they say.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC), a body expressly set up to investigate and prosecute atrocity crimes, has been slow to act in Nigeria. Considered a court of last resort, it prosecutes only when national courts are unwilling or unable to bring defendants to justice.

In 2020, after a decade of preliminary examination, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor said there was "a reasonable basis to believe" that war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed by Nigerian security forces, as well as by insurgents. Fatou Bensouda, the office's chief prosecutor until 2021, said that Nigerian officials had not held either side sufficiently to account, and criteria had been met for an investigation by her office. Two years later, the ICC's new prosecutor has not opened one.

Bensouda said this month that Nigerian authorities dragged their feet in providing information her office sought. And as it became clear the ICC was looking at alleged crimes by government forces, as well as insurgents, members of the Nigerian government threatened to halt cooperation altogether, she said.

By now, "certainly, I think the case should have gone to the next stage," she said, referring to a full ICC-run investigation.

Since taking office last year, the current ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, "has sought to accelerate action with respect to the situation in Nigeria," the prosecutor's office said in a statement after this report was published. It is the prosecutor's view that "preliminary examinations must be concluded promptly and lead to tangible next steps."

The US state and defence departments said in their statements that human rights are at "the core" of the US-Nigeria relationship. As a result, "the Nigerian military has implemented mechanisms to engage in investigation of, accountability for, and prevention of misconduct, civilian casualties, and human rights violations and abuses," the State Department said.

The British government said its partnership with Nigeria, which includes training of its armed forces, is intended to both address rising insecurity in the region and "protect at-risk communities across the country."

"At the centre of this partnership," the government said, "is a mutual understanding that respect for human rights must be paramount."

'CLIMATE OF FEAR'

Human rights groups began raising concerns about abuses by Nigerian security forces in the northeast soon after the war broke out in 2009.

In 2012, the international group Human Rights Watch accused Nigeria's government of responding "with a heavy hand" to the insurgency and warned that crimes against humanity may have been committed by government forces. Nigerian security forces "have killed hundreds of Boko Haram suspects and random members of communities where attacks have occurred," the report said.

In 2015, the Center for Civilians in Conflict, a US-based research group, reported that the Nigerian military had difficulty distinguishing between civilians and combatants and at times viewed civilians as "conspirators." The report said security forces "directly targeted" civilians in the war, causing destruction of property, injury and death.

The same year, Amnesty International reported that thousands of people had been subjected to arbitrary arrests and hundreds to extrajudicial killings, including at Giwa Barracks.

The Nigerian government dismissed Amnesty's report as inaccurate, saying the organisation had "an agenda" that was "against the security agencies and image of Nigeria before the international community."

As the conflict in the northeast spread, the humanitarian crisis deepened. Hundreds of thousands of people were at risk of starvation, and suffering from violence and disease. Nigeria found itself in the uncomfortable position of needing international assistance.

The relationship between aid organisations and the authorities, both military and civilian, grew more tense. Humanitarian groups, used to a measure of independence in delivering food and medical care, chafed under military restrictions. For years, they have been barred from operating outside government-controlled areas.

In 2019, Nigerian officials tightened the rules, requiring aid workers to "undergo lengthy processes" to get approval for moving "personnel, cash and cargo," according to a 2020 Human Rights Watch report. On some routes, they were required to travel with armed escorts.

Humanitarian groups say the military's close control over their activities not only limits where they go and what they see, but also threatens their appearance of impartiality in the conflict, putting staff in danger of attack by insurgents and diminishing the likelihood that civilians will confide in them about military abuses.

Some aid agency officials said that staff members fear retaliation by the military if they voice concerns about how civilians are treated, including further restrictions on access, non-renewal of visas and closure of their offices. In 2019, two international aid groups, Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, had offices closed by the military due to accusations of alleged corruption or support for insurgents. The actions were later rescinded.