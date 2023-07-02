French police, long unreformed, under scrutiny after teenager shooting

A proposal by Darmanin to reform the police's investigative branch angered the police this year, prompting several strikes at an uncomfortable time for the government just as the general public demonstrated against changes to pension rules.

RACISM

At the heart of the riots convulsing the racially mixed, working-class neighbourhoods around French cities are long-standing accusations by rights group of systemic racism in the police.

Just on Friday, the United Nations rights office said it was concerned by the situation in France and urged the government to tackle racial discrimination.

"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.

Police unions, and the interior minister with them, say there are only isolated cases of racism and deny it is systemic or widespread.

"Yes, there are racists, nobody denies that," Anthony Caille of the CGT Police union told Reuters. "But systemic, I don't know what that means."

Because France is officially colour-blind and limits the use of ethnic statistics, it is hard to back up with data the widespread resentment among racial minorities that they are over-targeted by police and discriminated against.

But anecdotal evidence abounds.

In a significant ruling, the Paris Court of Appeal in 2021 found discrimination was behind police identity checks of three high school students - French nationals of Moroccan, Malian and Comorian origin - at a Paris train station in 2017.

Each individual received 1,500 euros in compensation, plus legal costs, the court said at the time.

But these fines are rare and rights groups say police officers often end up with light sentences, fuelling a sense of impunity.

"What we see is that it is difficult for magistrates to hand prison time to police officers – France is not an isolated case, in the US and in Nordic countries, there are difficulties to condemn and sanction police officers too," sociologist Sebastian Roche, editor of the Policing and Society journal, said

After the Yellow Vest crisis of 2018-2019, which saw months of violent protests and a police clampdown, police doctrine and tactics also came under renewed criticism.

A rise in lethal police shootings over the last few years has been linked to a law reform in 2017, which broadens the circumstances in which an officer can use their firearm.

Coming into force in the aftermath of the 2016 Islamist attack in Nice, the law allows police officers to fire if they think the driver is "likely" to cause harm to people. Critics say that the provision creates a grey zone.

"It is completely vague, and it allows to shoot much more freely," said Caille of the left-wing CGT police union.

"This 2017 law should be repealed," he said.