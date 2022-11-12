US colleges talk green. But they have a dirty secret

Chapel Hill resident Lillie Vanderhall has lived in the shadow of the UNC power plant for 13 years. She said smoke and odors from the facility irritate her bronchitis and sinus problems when she sits on her porch with her little dog, October.

“It just stinks,” Vanderhall said. “You can’t hardly catch your breath sometimes.”

UNC declined to comment.

Over the past five years, meanwhile, the university built a new $100-million athletic center and renovated the home of the school’s music department for $15 million. UNC raises around half a billion dollars annually to spend on programs and projects and to supplement its endowment, according to its fundraising reports.

“Donors like to get their names on buildings rather than the scrubbers on power plants,” said Julian Dautremont, director of programs at the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. That organization advocates for universities to lead on environmental issues.

UNC declined to comment on its spending priorities. The university has pledged to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. It has undertaken other environmental efforts on campus, including adding electric buses to its fleet, making buildings more energy efficient and offering a “sustainable enterprise” concentration of study at its business school.

UNC’s power plant poses environmental risks beyond carbon emissions. Burning coal produces ash that contains arsenic, mercury and cadmium. These heavy metals can cause neurological problems and cancer in humans and can leach into drinking water, according to the EPA.

UNC pays trucks to haul its coal ash and other waste 60 miles north across the state line to South Boston, Virginia, a hamlet of 8,000 people. There it is dumped into an unlined pit, an average of 40 tons a day, according to the town manager. The rural community is about 60% Black and the median household income is $40,087, about half that of Chapel Hill, according to US Census data.

Municipalities that accept this waste typically do it for the revenue and often lack the means of properly monitoring and evaluating the risks, said Avner Vengosh, a professor of environmental quality at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, who has researched coal ash disposal.

Operators of coal-fired power plants take “the environmental impact away from the users and put it in the rural and mostly Black” communities, Vengosh said. “That’s the sad thing.”

Thomas Raab, South Boston’s town manager, said the community’s disposal site is equipped with a groundwater monitoring system that has not detected heavy metals. South Boston gets about $30,000 a year from UNC for taking the coal ash, Raab said, depending on how much is produced.

“It’s not something we’re doing blindly and don’t understand what we’re doing,” Raab said.

Not-so-green Ivies

In New Hampshire, Dartmouth College last year announced steps it was taking to address a warming planet. The school said it would commit $400 million to advance teaching and research on climate issues. It said it was shrinking fossil fuel holdings in its endowment and vowed to reduce energy use on campus.

“We must aim higher and be more ambitious in our goals,” Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said in a press release at the time.

Dartmouth continues to rely exclusively on burning fuel oil at its campus power plant. This heavy oil, known as No. 6 bunker fuel, contains a number of pollutants, including potential human carcinogens, leading some places to restrict its use. New York state, for example, has banned the use of bunker fuel for heating buildings effective July 2023.

Dartmouth’s facility, which dates to 1898, produces carbon dioxide at a rate of nearly 1,000 pounds per megawatt hour of energy generated. That’s nearly twice the average rate of power plants feeding the electric grid in surrounding New England, according to 2020 data from the EIA.

Dartmouth disputes the EIA’s methodology. The college calculates that its CO2 rate is slightly lower than that of the local grid, or about half the rate found for the college based on EIA data. The school said the agency underestimates its steam production, a key portion of its energy output, making its CO2 rate look artificially high.

The EIA’s Brown said the government stands behind its calculations. He said Dartmouth’s claim that its fuel oil-fired plant emits CO2 at rates lower than New England’s grid doesn’t add up because the region has a relatively clean grid, one supplied heavily by carbon-free nuclear power and renewable energy sources.

NOx is also a challenge for Dartmouth. The boilers in its plant average 30 years of age and lack modern pollution controls, according to the university’s state air permit. The facility this year emitted the pollutant at a rate nearly four times higher than the average among US power plants connected to the grid, according to EPA data and results from a Dartmouth emissions test conducted in February. Dartmouth does not dispute these figures.

Finding an alternative fuel source for its power plant has proved difficult. Dartmouth does not have easy access to cleaner-burning natural gas because there are few pipelines in New England. In 2020, the school dropped a $200 million-plus project to burn wood chips to heat most of its campus.

Environmental activists opposed the idea, saying the school would be substituting one carbon-intensive fuel for another.

The college said it’s working to boost energy efficiency on campus, exploring renewable alternatives and reacting to climate change with a rigor and commitment “to match the urgency of the situation.”

Harvard University is another Ivy League school that cites the urgency to fight climate change. Last year, President Lawrence Bacow said the school's endowment no longer had direct investments in fossil fuel exploration or development companies, and that it would not make such investments in the future "given the need to decarbonize the economy."

Harvard’s 113-year-old Blackstone Steam Plant, which provides heat and electricity to university buildings at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, remains reliant on fossil fuels. Two 1960s-era boilers that run on fuel oil and natural gas produced NOx at a rate of 0.16 pounds per million Btu in 2021. That was more than double the national average rate produced by grid-linked power plant boilers and turbines, according to 2021 EPA data. That performance put Harvard’s boilers among the most-polluting equipment - the top 15% - at the 89 universities whose NOx was analyzed.

Harvard did add a cleaner gas-fired turbine at the Blackstone facility in 2016 equipped with advanced pollution controls. That has lowered the plant’s overall NOx pollution rate to 0.039 pounds per million Btu - 76% below the rate of its aging boilers - as the use of fuel oil has dropped, the school said in a statement.

Harvard said its current climate action plan aims to eliminate the use of fossil fuels to heat, cool and power buildings and vehicles on its campus by 2050.

UMass outperforms Harvard

Some schools excel at holding down emissions. University power plants with the lowest pollution rates share some things in common, the Reuters analysis found. Some are located in states whose air quality rules are stricter than federal standards. None use coal or bunker fuel. And they have avoided other dirty fuels such as old tires or wood chips.

Take the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a taxpayer-funded school whose endowment is about 1% the size of Harvard’s $51 billion. In 2009, UMass completed a $133 million gas-fired power plant to replace its old coal-fired facility. Pollution controls at the new plant are the same ones used by commercial power plants that operate under the strictest federal limit.

As a result, the school’s NOx levels are among the lowest of the 89 universities analyzed, and about 90% below the national average of boilers and turbines powering the electric grid, according to EPA data.

The University of California, Santa Cruz follows a similar strategy in a state known for having some of the most stringent pollution limits in the country. The university’s main gas-fired turbine, which went online in 2015, produced NOx at a rate of just 0.0066 pounds per million Btu in a 2021 emissions test, or 91% below the average rate among commercial power plant combustion units.

Other schools are working to cut their pollution levels by making upgrades, too. But they often are continuing to use old infrastructure during the transition.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2020 installed two new natural gas-fired turbines that produce NOx at rates about 90% below the national average of equipment generating electricity for the grid. Still, the school has five back-up boilers, three of which are more than 50 years old, that emit NOx at rates up to 20 times higher than the modern gas turbines, according to MIT emission test results from 2021 and 2022. Those boilers, which burn natural gas and fuel oil, lack sophisticated emissions control equipment, according to MIT disclosures to state environmental regulators.

MIT, one of the world’s best engineering schools, said it has studied how to modify the old boilers to run cleaner at its urban campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Its conclusion: Further upgrades weren’t feasible, in part because of space limitations at the plant, MIT said in a statement.

Wesleyan University in Connecticut is in the process of replacing corroded, decades-old steam pipe systems that leak heat destined for classrooms and dormitories. Wesleyan generated CO2 at rates above the average of plants supplying their local electric grids in 2020, according to EIA data.

The private school is taking steps to improve its efficiency, opting for a hot-water system that doesn’t require the liquid to be superheated to keep its buildings warm. Steam has to be heated to at least 325 degrees, and hot water only to about 130 degrees, said Andrew Plotkin, a project engineer in Wesleyan’s facilities department. Wesleyan projects that difference will reduce its natural gas use by about a third.

“It’s the low-hanging fruit of infrastructure modification,” Plotkin said.

The University of Missouri at Columbia over the past decade cut annual coal consumption at its campus power plant by 93% to 6,100 tons, according to 2020 EIA data. Natural gas, wood chips and wind have taken up the slack.

CO2 emissions during that time have dropped 49% to about 137,000 tons annually, according to EPA data.