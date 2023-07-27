First trans Miss Netherlands winner dismantles traditional standards of beauty

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, a transgender woman, recently made headlines when she was crowned Miss Netherlands.

Despite the mixed reactions, Kolle's victory represents a significant stride towards dismantling European beauty standards. As she embarks on a journey to represent her Dutch homeland at the forthcoming Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, her indomitable spirit is a beacon of hope and inspiration for those longing for acceptance.

Kolle, a 22-year-old of Dutch and Indigenous Moluccan heritage, hails from Breda. Her journey to becoming Miss Netherlands was driven by a desire to be a voice and role model for young women and queer people.

She says she aims to create a positive impact and leave behind the stories of suffering often associated with coming out as transgender. By embracing her identity and stepping into the limelight, Kolle wants to provide the representation and support she wished she had as a young girl.