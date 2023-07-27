First trans Miss Netherlands winner dismantles traditional standards of beauty

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, a transgender woman, recently made headlines when she was crowned Miss Netherlands.
Despite the mixed reactions, Kolle's victory represents a significant stride towards dismantling European beauty standards. As she embarks on a journey to represent her Dutch homeland at the forthcoming Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, her indomitable spirit is a beacon of hope and inspiration for those longing for acceptance.
Kolle, a 22-year-old of Dutch and Indigenous Moluccan heritage, hails from Breda. Her journey to becoming Miss Netherlands was driven by a desire to be a voice and role model for young women and queer people.
She says she aims to create a positive impact and leave behind the stories of suffering often associated with coming out as transgender. By embracing her identity and stepping into the limelight, Kolle wants to provide the representation and support she wished she had as a young girl.
Kolle follows in the footsteps of trailblazer Angela Ponce, who bravely represented Spain as the first openly transgender contestant in the Miss Universe pageant in 2018. The inclusion of transgender contestants in the Miss Universe Organization since 2012 has heralded a new era of acceptance. Kolle's participation on this renowned platform signals a growing recognition of the importance of transgender representation and further chips away at discriminatory societal norms.
Under the stewardship of trans activist and visionary Anne Jakrajutatip, the Miss Universe Organization has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis. No longer merely a beauty pageant, it has become a powerful platform for women's empowerment. Jakrajutatip's unwavering commitment to inclusivity aligns perfectly with Kolle's mission to inspire and uplift individuals, challenging preconceived notions of beauty and celebrating diversity in all its forms.
As Kolle readies herself for the ultimate showdown at the Miss Universe competition in December, she stands on the precipice of etching her name into history again. Should she capture the coveted title, Kolle would ascend as the first openly transgender Miss Universe. Her groundbreaking victory would forge a path for future generations and reinforce the significance of representation, acceptance, and the unwavering pursuit of authenticity.
Kolle's unwavering resilience, determination, and authenticity have propelled her to the forefront of a movement that challenges societal norms and celebrates the beauty of individuality. Kolle's story is a poignant reminder that true empowerment lies in embracing one's authentic self and creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.