Murray and Raducanu battle to victory at Indian Wells

Britons Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both showed remarkable heart to come out on the winning side of tough first round matches at Indian Wells on Thursday.

Murray fired an ace out wide on match point to overcome Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 in the latest in a string of impressive comebacks for the ageless Scot, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery.

"I've been fighting my hardest. I really want to make the most of these last years that I've got," Murray, 35, said after the three-hour and 12-minute contest.

"I've managed to fight through some brutal matches. It's been incredible really.

"I don't want it to stop. I know it will at some stage but while it's going like this, might as well enjoy it."

Murray dropped the tight first set and frustration with his play and some of the calls made by the electronic line calling system threatened to boil over.