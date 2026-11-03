Djokovic becomes oldest Paris Masters match winner, keeps ATP Finals hopes alive

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - Nov 3, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 64 match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters - Paris Masters - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - Nov 3, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 64 match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Record seven-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic became the oldest match winner in the tournament's history on Tuesday, beating Monaco's Valentin Vacherot 6-7(5) 7-5 6-1 in the opening round to keep alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

The 39-year-old has endured a tricky season, reaching the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semi-finals while falling in the third round at the French Open and the first round of the US Open.

Djokovic claimed the 102nd title of his career at the China Open last month but suffered early exits in Shanghai and Basel.

With only the top eight seeds receiving first-round byes in Paris, 10th-seeded Djokovic was handed a difficult opener against the in-form Vacherot, who arrived on a five-match tour-level winning streak after lifting the Basel title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Monegasque edged a tense opening set, reeling off the last four points of the tiebreak after Djokovic squandered a 5-4 lead with a missed forehand volley at the net. Vacherot followed up with a backhand volley to earn set point and sealed the opener when Djokovic sent a backhand return long.

Djokovic received a medical timeout for a shoulder issue at 2-1 down in the second set, while Vacherot later required treatment on an ankle problem. The momentum swung shortly afterwards, with Vacherot's movement appearing restricted and Djokovic capitalising to force a decider.

The former world number one then stepped up a gear, stretching Vacherot from corner to corner and taking control of the contest as he powered through the third set to complete the comeback victory in two hours and 35 minutes.

"I expected a match like this to be honest, with very few opportunities to break for me," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"He has a tremendous serve. It is huge - both first and second. For a set and a half, I had difficulty reading his serve and even if I guessed right, it was coming with some speed. It is hard to play someone like that, doesn't give you many opportunities and puts additional pressure on your service games.

"The third set was really good but very tiring physically, a lot of long rallies... I am still there, still hanging on and still giving it whatever I can, trying to find my best level when it matters."

The pair had met once before, in last year's Shanghai Masters semi-finals, when Vacherot stunned Djokovic before going on to win the title and become the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion in history.

Djokovic is 11th in the ATP Live Race to Turin and chasing a 17th appearance at the eight-man event, with rising Spaniard Rafael Jodar currently occupying the final qualifying spot.

With Jannik Sinner sidelined through injury and Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev already qualified, Djokovic remains in contention for a place at the November 15-22 tournament.

The Serb, who missed the previous two editions through injury, has said he intends to return if he qualifies.

He will next face Australia's Rinky Hijikata in Paris.