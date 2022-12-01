Drop your gun: French hand over their unlicensed weapons to police

"They were my dad's and I didn't know what do with them," Lionel said at a police station in Nice in southern France where he handed over his weapons. "I don't really like guns, and since there's a way to get rid of them cleanly, there's a moment you have to get rid of such souvenirs."

Rifles, handguns, ammunition, even knives and grenades, have been handed in at 300 collection points across France since the start of the Ministry of Interior's campaign on Nov 25.

Those who bring in the weapons face no penalties. They can either have them registered or leave them with the police.

By Wednesday, 65,000 firearms had been turned in, along with 1.6 million bullets and other projectiles.