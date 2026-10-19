Resigning as state minister so that the party is not embarrassed: Ishraque

Amid controversy over going on an “anti-drug drive” with a firearm in hand, Ishraque Hossain has announced his resignation as state minister for Liberation War affairs to avoid embarrassing the BNP after speaking with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Ishraque, the eldest son of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, made the announcement at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday afternoon while accompanied by several hundred leaders and activists.

He said that he had gone to coordinate the anti-drug campaign as a public representative, and carried a licensed firearm in his hand for his own safety. He claimed the images were then picked up by the mainstream media used to push an agenda.

“I am disappointed in the role of the media, why was I targeted like this?" Ishraque said.

He claimed that, in the face of backlash that had arisen after that incident, he himself went to the prime minister and told him that he wanted to resign so that the party would not be embarrassed and the premieres work would not be hindered.

Ishraque said, “I think that my anti-drug campaign has only just begun. it will continue. As long as it continues, do not let any of your activities fade because of me, ensure that Dhaka does not fall, and my party is not embarrassed for any reason.”

Ishraque, a member of the BNP’s International Affairs Committee, said that in addition to seeking the prime minister’s position to resign as state minister, he also sought permission to continue working to eradicate drugs. The premier has “agreed” to it, he said.

Why the Anti-drug Campaign?

At the press conference, Ishraque said the drug trade has been active in the Ghuntighar and Munsirtek areas of the Gendaria area of the Dhaka-6 constituency for a long time and local residents have repeatedly complained to him about this.

He claimed that in addition to drug sales, the area had become a centre for the supply of various types of drugs.

Ishraque said that after taking charge, he had held several meetings with the local police on the matter. The regular meetings on the law-and-order situation in Dhaka-6 constituency were attended by concerned police officers and BNP leaders.

He said that a proposal was also made to set up a police outpost in the Ghuntighar area. For this, a semi-official letter was sent to the Home Ministry and a place was decided for the outpost. However, in the end, the plan was not enacted.

Ishraque claimed that, in a meeting on Sept 18, it was decided to build up “social resistance” to drugs in the area with the participation of local residents and police. As part of that decision, am operation was carried out on Oct 17.

Ishraque claimed police were informed before the operation. However, he said that the information was given to the concerned authorities at the last minute due to concern over a leak.

Controversy over Firearm

On Saturday afternoon, Ishraque published several videos of the anti-drug operation in Gendaria on his Facebook page.

In one video, he is seen with a firearm in hand near the Gendaria railway line. Another person alongside him is also seen holding a weapon. Another video shows a group of people being led away in handcuffs by police personnel.

The video sparked a debate about whether a public representative could conduct a raid while armed in this way.

The opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami described the incident as a “reign of terror with a raised pistol”.

Amidst the heated debate, Shafiqul Islam, chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch said: "We have also seen what you have seen. The local DC (deputy commissioner) has been told to look into the entire incident and submit a report. If there is any violation of the law here, the DMP will definitely take legal action."

Then, on Sunday night, several media reports emerged, claiming that Prime Minister Tarique had ordered Ishraque’s resignation. Many BNP leaders and activists were seen sharing these reports on Facebook.

Then, on Monday afternoon, Ishraque announced his resignation as state minister at a press conference at the Press Club.

Why Was He Carrying a Firearm?

Describing the operation that day, Ishraque said that after entering the Ghuntighar area, they saw a group of people running around. He said he then took his licensed firearm in hand “for his own safety”.

He claimed that he later walked around the area for about 45 minutes and saw drug sales and consumption in various places. A school bag filled with a stolen mobile phone, about 300 grams of heroin, a few bottles of alcohol and makeshift weapons were recovered in the presence of police personnel after entering several buildings.

Ishraque claimed that the people present “could not give satisfactory explanations” about where these items came from. He added that police arrested six people after the operation.

The BNP leader said that it was not their intention to take the law into their own hands. Rather, the goal was to hand over those found in the operation to the police and bring them to justice according to the law.

Ishraque claimed that he did not use the weapon to intimidate or threaten anyone, but only kept it in hand for his own safety “for a short time”.

He alleges that the way the media presented the incident “obscured” the purpose of the anti-drug drive.

In response to a question, Ishraque said that he has two firearm licenses in his name – one for a pistol and the other for a rifle. The second weapon was kept with a licenced colleague during the operation.

The State of Police and Self-Defence

At the press conference, Ishraque said that after the 2024 mass uprising, the law-enforcing agencies could not fully return to their regular operations. He claimed that it was difficult to conduct effective operations in the area due to the shortage of police personnel, lack of vehicles and the fear of attacks by drug dealers.

He said that he decided to coordinate and lead the anti-drug campaign at the urging of local residents. He also spoke about the decision of the local law-and-order committee and the involvement of police in this regard.

Ishraque claimed he had no personal, party or political interest in the campaign and his goal was to identify the main suppliers of drugs and bring them to book. He also said he does not believe it possible to bring the drug trade under control by arresting only peddlers.

The BNP leader apologised to anyone who was injured during the anti-drug campaign. However, he firmly claimed that he did not make any “mistake” in taking out his firearm “for his own safety”.