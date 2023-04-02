    বাংলা

    New York Times says it won't pay for Twitter verified check marks

    Organisations will have to shell out $1,000 a month to obtain gold check marks while individuals can get blue checks for a starting price of $7 in the United States

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 01:56 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 01:56 PM

    The New York Times will not pay a monthly fee to get verified check mark status on Twitter, a spokesperson for the newspaper said hours after it lost the verified badge on the social media platform.

    According to new Twitter policy, verified check marks are now offered only through a paid subscription. Organisations will have to shell out $1,000 a month to obtain gold check marks while individuals can get blue checks for a starting price of $7 in the United States.

    "We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes," the spokesperson added.

    Politico also will not offer to pay for its staff's Twitter blue verifications, according to a memo sent to staff seen by Reuters.

    Twitter had previously announced that from April 1 several accounts will lose the check marks as the social media company begins winding down its legacy verified program.

    Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Meta logo and the words "Monthly subscription" are seen in this picture illustration taken Jan 19, 2023.
    Meta launches subscription service in US
    The Meta Verified service will give users a blue badge after they verify their accounts using a government ID and will cost at least $11.99 per month
    Figurines with smartphones and computers are seen in front of the Twitter logo in this illustration, November 28, 2022.
    Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
    Twitter's lead EU privacy regulator said she was concerned that the US firm had launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in the region without consulting her office
    Judge Juan Merchan presides during the Trump Organization's criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, US, Nov 15, 2022 in this courtroom sketch.
    Meet Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump's criminal case
    The ex-president is expected to be arraigned before Merchan following a grand jury investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels
    Former US President Donald Trump arrives onstage to announce that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 US presidential election, during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US November 15, 2022.
    Trump criminally charged in New York
    The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain