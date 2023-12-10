BNP stages human-chain protest to mark Human Rights Day

The BNP has taken to the streets with the families of 'missing' and 'murdered' party loyalists to demand the release of its incarcerated leaders and activists and the protection of human rights in the country.
In a departure from its recent stream of hartals and blockades, BNP adherents lined the sidewalk outside the Jatiya Press Club to stage a human-chain protest on Sunday, marking Human Rights Day.
They chanted slogans emphasising the importance of preserving fundamental rights, while reiterating calls for the resignation of the Awami League administration and the establishment of a neutral election-time government.
Similar programmes have been organised by the party in district towns across the country.
Like-minded opposition groups and allies of the BNP, including the Gonotontro Mancha, the 12-Party Alliance, the Gono Odhikar Parishad, and the Liberal Democratic Party, are also staging human-chain protests across the capital.
As the Jan 7 polls draw near, political tensions in Bangladesh are on the rise. The BNP, the country's largest opposition group, has enforced a series of shutdowns and blockades after the police cracked down on its antigovernment rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.
The party has refused to participate in the elections unless the Awami League government relinquishes power.
The 10th round of the party's nationwide transport blockade ended on Thursday.