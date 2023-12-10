BNP stages human-chain protest to mark Human Rights Day

The BNP has taken to the streets with the families of 'missing' and 'murdered' party loyalists to demand the release of its incarcerated leaders and activists and the protection of human rights in the country.

In a departure from its recent stream of hartals and blockades, BNP adherents lined the sidewalk outside the Jatiya Press Club to stage a human-chain protest on Sunday, marking Human Rights Day.

They chanted slogans emphasising the importance of preserving fundamental rights, while reiterating calls for the resignation of the Awami League administration and the establishment of a neutral election-time government.