Dhaka to endure two days of marches and processions from Awami League, BNP

The ruling Awami League has announced a two-day 'peace and development procession' programme to respond to the BNP's 'one-point' movement to bring down Sheikh Hasina’s government.
The party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua issued a notice on Monday declaring the programme would be conducted nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Awami League will take out processions to resist the BNP's "attempts to create an unstable situation" in the name of disrupting the democratic system, Biplab told bdnews24.com, highlighting the country's continuous development.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged the party’s leaders, activists, supporters and people from all walks of life to make the programme successful.
BNP organised a rally at Naya Paltan in the capital on Jul 12, where they publicly declared their aim to initiate the 'one-point' movement.
The Awami League organised its rally on the same day outside Baitul Mukarram mosque, less than two kilometres from the BNP programme.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the initial programme for a procession in all metropolitan cities and districts across the country. The programme will be observed in Dhaka from Gabtoli to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka on Jul 18.
Besides, he said the party will also march from Abdullahpur in Uttara to Jatrabari on Jul 19.
BNP PROCESSION ROUTE
The march will begin at 10am on Tuesday from the Gabtoli Bus Terminal and is set to reach the Ray Saheb Bazar intersection in Old Dhaka by 4pm.
Route: Gabtali - Technical Intersection - Mirpur-1 - Mirpur-10 - Kazipara - Sheorapara - Taltala (Agargaon) - Bijoy Sarani - Karwan Bazar - FDC - Moghbazar - Malibagh - Kakrail - Naya Paltan (BNP Office) - Fakirapul - Motijheel (Shapla Chattar) - Ittefaq Intersection - Dayaganj - Ray Saheb Bazar Intersection.
The march will start from Abdullahpur at the same time on Wednesday and reach Jatrabari at 4pm.
Route: Abdullahpur - Airport - Kuril Bishwa Road - New Bazar - Badda - Rampura Bridge - Abul Hotel - Khilgaon - Basabo - Mugdapara - Sayedabad- Jatrabari Intersection.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the programme will be held from 10am to 4pm in all metropolitan cities and districts. He urged the party and its affiliates to make the programme a success.
The BNP's allies will also independently hold the same programme for two days.
AWAMI LEAGUE ROUTE
Biplab said the rally will start outside the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh at 3pm on Tuesday. Following that, the Dhaka South City Awami League will march towards Road No. 32 in Dhanmondi.
Route: Institution of Engineers – Shahbagh – Kantaban – Science Laboratory – Kalabagan – Dhanmondi 32.
On Wednesday, the rally will be held at Tejgaon's Satrasta intersection, followed by a procession led by the Dhaka North City Awami League to Mohakhali.
Route: Satrasta – Tibet – Nabisco – Mohakhali Bus Terminal.
The Dhaka District Awami League will hold the procession outside the metropolis on both days.