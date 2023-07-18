    বাংলা

    Dhaka to endure two days of marches and processions from Awami League, BNP

    The Awami League will hold processions to resist the BNP's ‘attempts to create an unstable situation’ to disrupt democracy, a party leader says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 July 2023, 06:29 PM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 06:29 PM

    The ruling Awami League has announced a two-day 'peace and development procession' programme to respond to the BNP's 'one-point' movement to bring down Sheikh Hasina’s government.

    The party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua issued a notice on Monday declaring the programme would be conducted nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The Awami League will take out processions to resist the BNP's "attempts to create an unstable situation" in the name of disrupting the democratic system, Biplab told bdnews24.com, highlighting the country's continuous development.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged the party’s leaders, activists, supporters and people from all walks of life to make the programme successful.

    BNP organised a rally at Naya Paltan in the capital on Jul 12, where they publicly declared their aim to initiate the 'one-point' movement.

    The Awami League organised its rally on the same day outside Baitul Mukarram mosque, less than two kilometres from the BNP programme.

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the initial programme for a procession in all metropolitan cities and districts across the country. The programme will be observed in Dhaka from Gabtoli to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka on Jul 18.

    Besides, he said the party will also march from Abdullahpur in Uttara to Jatrabari on Jul 19.

    BNP PROCESSION ROUTE

    The march will begin at 10am on Tuesday from the Gabtoli Bus Terminal and is set to reach the Ray Saheb Bazar intersection in Old Dhaka by 4pm.

    Route: Gabtali - Technical Intersection - Mirpur-1 - Mirpur-10 - Kazipara - Sheorapara - Taltala (Agargaon) - Bijoy Sarani - Karwan Bazar - FDC - Moghbazar - Malibagh - Kakrail - Naya Paltan (BNP Office) - Fakirapul - Motijheel (Shapla Chattar) - Ittefaq Intersection - Dayaganj - Ray Saheb Bazar Intersection.

    The march will start from Abdullahpur at the same time on Wednesday and reach Jatrabari at 4pm.

    Route: Abdullahpur - Airport - Kuril Bishwa Road - New Bazar - Badda - Rampura Bridge - Abul Hotel - Khilgaon - Basabo - Mugdapara - Sayedabad- Jatrabari Intersection.

    BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the programme will be held from 10am to 4pm in all metropolitan cities and districts. He urged the party and its affiliates to make the programme a success.

    The BNP's allies will also independently hold the same programme for two days.

    AWAMI LEAGUE ROUTE

    Biplab said the rally will start outside the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh at 3pm on Tuesday. Following that, the Dhaka South City Awami League will march towards Road No. 32 in Dhanmondi.

    Route: Institution of Engineers – Shahbagh – Kantaban – Science Laboratory – Kalabagan – Dhanmondi 32.

    On Wednesday, the rally will be held at Tejgaon's Satrasta intersection, followed by a procession led by the Dhaka North City Awami League to Mohakhali.

    Route: Satrasta – Tibet – Nabisco – Mohakhali Bus Terminal.

    The Dhaka District Awami League will hold the procession outside the metropolis on both days.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fair election possible under Hasina's leadership: Awami League to EU
    Fair vote possible under Hasina's leadership: AL
    There were no discussions about a pre-election dialogue between political parties or a caretaker government in the ruling party's meeting with EU representatives
    BNP threatens to snub general vote under Awami League govt
    Won’t go to polls under AL govt: BNP to EU delegation
    It cast doubt on the prospects of a fair election under the current government during a meeting with the EU's Election Exploratory Mission
    BNP updates reforms plan in final phase of anti-government movement before election
    BNP updates reforms plan
    The party says it will launch massive reforms to “fix the state” if it wins the next general election
    Police set conditions for Awami League, BNP rallies in Dhaka
    Police set conditions for AL, BNP rallies
    The BNP is set to announce fresh programmes in the final phase of its anti-government movement before election

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan