Dhaka to endure two days of marches and processions from Awami League, BNP

The ruling Awami League has announced a two-day 'peace and development procession' programme to respond to the BNP's 'one-point' movement to bring down Sheikh Hasina’s government.

The party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua issued a notice on Monday declaring the programme would be conducted nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Awami League will take out processions to resist the BNP's "attempts to create an unstable situation" in the name of disrupting the democratic system, Biplab told bdnews24.com, highlighting the country's continuous development.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged the party’s leaders, activists, supporters and people from all walks of life to make the programme successful.