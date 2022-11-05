Awami League factions clash with gunshots and crude bombs at Cumilla rally

A rally of the Awami League at Cumilla metropolis has been marred by a clash between two factions of the party, leaving several people wounded, as witnesses reported crude bomb blasts and gunshots.

The injured were yet to be identified.

The incident occurred around 12 pm on Saturday in the city’s Kandirpar area during the speech of General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a party conference.

The road transport and bridges minister opened the event at Cumilla Town Hall ground an hour before the chaos struck.

Onlookers and members of the party said when the followers of Afzal Khan, led by MP from reserved seat Anjum Sultana Sima, tried to make their way into the rally ground, the supporters of incumbent Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar attempted to block them.

Both sides started by hurling bricks and it gradually escalated into full-blown clashes with crude bombs while the sounds of bullets rang out. Police stepped in and quickly pacified the situation.

Daily Prothom Alo photo journalist M Sadek was wounded in the neck by a shotgun pellet during the clash, he said.

Bahar and the late Awami League leader Afzal have been in conflict for a long time. Afzal’s daughter Sima has been leading his father’s supporters since his death in November last year, according to members of the party.