Family of Mokbul, who died in police-BNP clashes in Dhaka, stare at a bleak future   

The wife and daughter of Md Mokbul are waiting for uncertain days ahead after the death of the 32-year-old artisan of shoes and clothing during clashes between police and BNP activists in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.
Mokbul and his wife Halima, who gave a single name, lived with his mother and siblings in Mirpur’s Baunia Bandh area. The couple worked on shoes in a room rented from his mother.
Their 8-year-old daughter studies in a local madrasa.
“Who’ll take care of my daughter now? We’re ruined!” Halima cried as the family gathered in Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s mortuary, where the body was kept .
His elder sister Ayesha said it was difficult for the couple to pay for the family’s expenses as the buyer of their shoes and clothes did not pay in full and cleared the bills before Eid.
Halima’s sister Nasrin said Mokbul borrowed Tk 1,000 from Nasrin to buy beads for design.
Ayesha said they did not know Mokbul was going to Paltan.
A neighbour showed them a photo on Facebook in the evening and asked if it was of Mokbul. Upon seeing him in a bloodied state, they instantly started for the hospital and found his body at the mortuary.
Although Halima said they did not know why Mokbul visited Naya Paltan, his elder brother Abdur Rahman said Mokbul was a supporter of the BNP, but did not attend party programmes regularly. “He was very busy with his work.”
Halima said she heard Mokbul was left unattended on the street after being injured for a long time.
“He would’ve survived had he been given treatment earlier,” lamented the woman.
Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police camp, said Mokbul had wounds from shotgun pellets on his body.
Violence broke out when police tried to disperse the BNP activists who gathered outside the party office to prepare for their Dec 10 rally.
Police said the BNP had planned to stage a blockade instead of a rally. The law enforcers detained over 300 people over the incident.