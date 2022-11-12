Manhunt on after Swechchhasebak Dal leader shot dead in Bagerhat

Police in Bagerhat have said a leader of the district’s Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer unit of BNP, was shot dead by his rivals.

Nur-e-Alam Tanu Bhuiyan, 35, a former secretary general of the district unit, was gunned down near Basabati Padmapukur intersection in the district town around 10pm on Friday, confirmed Inspector SM Ashraful Alam, coordinator of the media wing of Bagerhat District Police.

Inspector Ashraful said multiple investigative units were conducting raids in different parts of the town to arrest a 29-year-old named Farid, who was identified by witnesses of the incident as the lone gunman.

Farid, who was identified by his first name by the inspector, is accused in five different criminal cases, including a homicide charge.