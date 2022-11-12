    বাংলা

    Manhunt on after Swechchhasebak Dal leader shot dead in Bagerhat

    A family member alleged that the assassination may have been orchestrated by the family’s political opponents

    Bagerhat Correspondent
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 09:36 PM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 09:36 PM

    Police in Bagerhat have said a leader of the district’s Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, the volunteer unit of BNP, was shot dead by his rivals. 

    Nur-e-Alam Tanu Bhuiyan, 35, a former secretary general of the district unit, was gunned down near Basabati Padmapukur intersection in the district town around 10pm on Friday, confirmed Inspector SM Ashraful Alam, coordinator of the media wing of Bagerhat District Police. 

    Inspector Ashraful said multiple investigative units were conducting raids in different parts of the town to arrest a 29-year-old named Farid, who was identified by witnesses of the incident as the lone gunman. 

    Farid, who was identified by his first name by the inspector, is accused in five different criminal cases, including a homicide charge. 

    Nur-e-Alam had already succumbed to his injuries by the time he was whisked to Bagerhat General Hospital, confirmed the hospital’s Medical Officer Dr ASM Jabbar Farooqui. 

    “He [Nur-e-Alam] had multiple gunshot wounds on his body,” said the physician.

    Nur-e-Alam's sister Lopa, who identified herself by her first name, said: “My brother headed towards the direction of Boga Clinic [local hospital] after leaving the house at around 9pm. 

    “We heard the sound of four consecutive gunshots a few minutes after that. The doctors declared my brother dead after he was brought to a hospital,” she said. 

    She alleged that the family’s political opponents have orchestrated the killing. 

    Nur-e-Alam is also a defendant in eight different cases, filed under narcotics, explosives and Special Powers acts.

