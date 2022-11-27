Hasina rules out talks with BNP as Bangladesh politics heats up

Sheikh Hasina has dismissed the possibility of sitting for talks with the BNP, saying she cannot have dialogue with people convicted of corruption and killings.

Speaking at a council of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, the prime minister said she has no problem if the BNP does not contest in the next general election.

“Those people who do not have the strength to run in elections will stay away from polls, but the public will cast their votes.”

The ruling Awami League chief made the remarks as the BNP is holding rallies in major cities demanding her resignation as prime minister before the next parliamentary election to be held by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The opposition party demands a caretaker government to oversee the election.