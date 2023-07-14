BNP’s Fakhrul tells AL govt to be ‘good boys and girls’ and resign

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says that the government’s ‘time is up’ and has called for it to resign ‘like good, sensible boys and girls’.

The opposition leader’s comments came at a short rally before the start of a march at the Shaheed Bulu Stadium in Noakhali on Friday.

“There’s no time left. Their time is up. I have said it clearly and I say again – resign like good, sensible boys and girls. Dissolve parliament and form a caretaker government to oversee the elections.”