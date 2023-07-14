    বাংলা

    BNP’s Fakhrul tells AL govt to be ‘good boys and girls’ and resign

    The BNP leader continues to press for a ‘genuine parliament of the people’ to be formed before the next election

    Noakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 July 2023, 02:24 PM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 02:24 PM

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says that the government’s ‘time is up’ and has called for it to resign ‘like good, sensible boys and girls’.

    The opposition leader’s comments came at a short rally before the start of a march at the Shaheed Bulu Stadium in Noakhali on Friday.

    “There’s no time left. Their time is up. I have said it clearly and I say again – resign like good, sensible boys and girls. Dissolve parliament and form a caretaker government to oversee the elections.”

    “Form a new Election Commission and hold fresh elections to elect representatives of the people. Let the parliament be truly representative of the people and let it run the country.”

    If the government does not stand down, the movement will be decided on the streets, the BNP leader said.

    In response, thousands of activists gathered at the rally chanted ‘on the streets’.

    “We have one point, one demand, what is it?” Fakhrul asked the crowd.

    “Hasina’s resignation!” they responded.

    The BNP leader called for unity in the movement to oust the government.

    The rally was held at 2:30 before a march by BNP affiliates the Krishak Dal, Sramik Dal, Matsyajibi Dal, the Tanti, Dal, and JASAS.

    The march moved through the main streets of the city and ended near Laksam Road.

    The event was the first of six announced at district towns across the country as part of these five organisations’ anti-government protest movement.

    If there is an election overseen by an impartial administration, the Awami League will falter, Fakhrul said, bashing his Awami League counterpart Obaidul Quader’s remarks that the election will be held under a Hasina-led government.

