Hundreds of BNP activists detained after deadly clashes in Naya Paltan

Police have detained hundreds of BNP activists in a raid on their headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan after the death of a man in clashes that have also left many injured ahead of the party’s planned Dec 10 rally.
As many as 10 prison vans packed with opposition activists left the party office on Wednesday evening with sounds of sporadic firing from tear gas launchers and shotguns still being heard in the area. Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, later put the number of detainees at over 300.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir staged a sit-in outside the party office after being barred by the law enforcers from entering the headquarters, from where police claimed to have recovered crude bombs.
He alleged the clashes and the subsequent raid were parts of a plan to foil their rally. “I think such brutal and tragic incidents cannot occur in a civilised country.
“Such a drive on the office of a political party,”
he continued, “is similar to the breach of human rights and aims to destroy democracy.”
Mirza Fakhrul left the place for Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices, where the policymaking National Standing Committee called an emergency meeting, after the departure of the last prison van around 8pm.
PACKED PRISON VANS
The driver of one of the prison vans struggled to lock the door as more people than capacity were put inside.
The driver finally gave up and sought help from a senior officer who ordered four to five of the detainees into another van.
The BNP activists were shouting slogans from inside the vans and flashing ‘V’ signs or waving.
Some of the detainees claimed they were ordinary people who took shelter in the BNP office due to the clash.
“I was grocery-shopping for my family. I rushed inside the place as the clashes erupted when I was returning home,” one of them said, showing a shopping bag in his hand.