Hundreds of BNP activists detained after deadly clashes in Naya Paltan

Police have detained hundreds of BNP activists in a raid on their headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan after the death of a man in clashes that have also left many injured ahead of the party’s planned Dec 10 rally.

As many as 10 prison vans packed with opposition activists left the party office on Wednesday evening with sounds of sporadic firing from tear gas launchers and shotguns still being heard in the area. Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, later put the number of detainees at over 300.