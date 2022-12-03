Ageing … and that ringing of the bell

The answer is easy to come by. Old age is creeping in and will soon be taking over. Perhaps you are old already, and all those tell-tale signs of your decline are there around you. You do not like what you see or feel, but you cannot ignore them. You are alone at home, which is quite a normal thing. But then something goes slightly wrong with the heart.

It pounds away inside you once, twice, or even thrice. Something tells you there is a reason for alarm. It is not that you are afraid of dying, but you certainly do not want that calamity to happen right away. There is the spouse to think of. There are siblings whose welfare matters to you. There are the children in the family whom you would like to see grow up into urbane adults.

So you do not wish to die. Besides, if death does come, no one will know, unless someone has the wisdom of breaking down the door stumbling on the truth. All the keys are with you and no one is with you. The fear is very real --- that the pounding heart in you will burst at a time when you least expect it to. Old age has all these fears rising through the depths of the soul. You are ageing, indeed have aged. It is time for you to go. And even as you try contemplating a world that remains after you have passed on, a message from back home lets you know that a close member of the clan has passed away.

His burial takes place in the darkness of night. You recall your last conversation with him, in your village. You remember all the details he gave you, as he and you sat sipping tea, of the roots you spring from. He promises to give you more. Now he is dead. The secrets, the additional ones, about those roots of life have gone with him to the grave. News filters in again, of another who lies struggling for life even as death, hooded and dark, stands in the doorway. Death emerges the victor.