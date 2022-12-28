Metro trains will run on batteries in case of power outages

Trains in the Dhaka Metro Rail network, the country's first, will be powered by electricity from the national grid. But the metro trains have also been equipped with high-capacity batteries to ensure that they keep running during emergencies.

The Dhaka Mass Transport Company Limited (DMTCL), the project authority, said the metro rail employs the energy storage system, or ESS, which means the trains' braking system will be used to recharge their batteries.

In case the power supply from the national grid is disrupted, the ESS will be activated to bring the metro trains to their nearest station.