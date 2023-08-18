Bangladesh hospitals report 1,565 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day

The government has recorded 1,565 new cases of the dengue virus in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 95,877.

The death toll from the disease since January rose to 453 with 9 more fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 804 new cases were detected in Dhaka, and seven of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Friday morning, 7,573 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 3,950 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.