    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,565 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day

    The number of cases since January stands at 95,877, as the death toll rises to 453

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 August 2023, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 01:13 PM

    The government has recorded 1,565 new cases of the dengue virus in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 95,877.

    The death toll from the disease since January rose to 453 with 9 more fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    As many as 804 new cases were detected in Dhaka, and seven of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Friday morning, 7,573 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 3,950 of them were outside Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 2,288 dengue cases and 9 deaths in a day
    2,288 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    The tally this year stands at 94,312, as the death toll rises to 444
    Bangladesh hospitals report 2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    2,149 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    The number of cases since January stands at 92,024 with 435 deaths
    Bangladesh reports a record 2,844 dengue cases in a day with 12 deaths
    Record 2,844 dengue cases in a day
    The tally of infections since January stands at 75,069, as the death toll rises to 352
    Bangladesh records 1,757 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day 
    1,757 new dengue cases, 10 deaths
    The number of patients hospitalised with the disease this year rises to 61,473 as the death toll stands at 293

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib