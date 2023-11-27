Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year tops 1,600

The number of deaths caused by dengue fever this year in Bangladesh has crossed the 1,600 mark, with three new fatalities reported in the latest daily count.

The exact death toll stood at 1,606, while the number of cases increased by 920 to 309,087 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 219 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 701 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was four.