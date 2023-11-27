    বাংলা

    Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year tops 1,600

    Hospitals record 920 new cases of the mosquito-borne viral fever, and eight deaths from the disease in the latest daily count

    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 01:00 PM
    The number of deaths caused by dengue fever this year in Bangladesh has crossed the 1,600 mark, with three new fatalities reported in the latest daily count.

    The exact death toll stood at 1,606, while the number of cases increased by 920 to 309,087 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 219 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 701 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was four.

    Of the 3,493 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,011 were in Dhaka and 2,482 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first 27 days of November was 258. As many as 37,912 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

