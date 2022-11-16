Annual dengue hospitalisations in Bangladesh cross 50,000, deaths hit 216

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue across Bangladesh in a year has crossed 50,000 for the second time on record.

Hospitalisations over dengue increased to 50,759 with 767 patients admitted to the hospitals in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday, according to data gathered by the Directorate General of Health Services.

After breaking the annual record on Nov 5, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease continued to rise, to 216 as the government reported three fatalities in the latest daily count.

On Tuesday, it recorded 692 new hospitalisations and eight deaths.