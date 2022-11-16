Annual dengue hospitalisations in Bangladesh cross 50,000, deaths hit 216

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue across Bangladesh in a year has crossed 50,000 for the second time on record.
Hospitalisations over dengue increased to 50,759 with 767 patients admitted to the hospitals in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday, according to data gathered by the Directorate General of Health Services.
After breaking the annual record on Nov 5, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease continued to rise, to 216 as the government reported three fatalities in the latest daily count.
On Tuesday, it recorded 692 new hospitalisations and eight deaths.
In 2019, when the government reported a record 101,354 dengue hospitalisations, the disease was found in all 64 districts. As many as 164 dengue patients died that year.
Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year as the disease was found in 57 districts.
This year, dengue has spread to 62 districts, the DGHS said on Monday.
The hospitals across Bangladesh were treating 2,729 dengue patients on Wednesday morning, including 1,528 in Dhaka.
Along with mosquito attack, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus. This year, however, the cases started to rise in August and continued the upward trajectory.
The hospitals admitted 21,932 dengue patients in October alone. The death toll last month was 86. The DGHS reported 75 deaths from the disease in the first 16 days of November.
Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients and the death toll is much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised while many people do not get tested.