‘Pippa’ team apologises for controversy about AR Rahman’s remake of Nazrul song ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’

The makers of Indian movie ‘Pippa’ have apologised to fans if they are hurt by AR Rahman’s remake of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ amid intense criticisms for changing the tunes of the song by Kazi Nazrul Islam.

But the ‘Pippa’ team brushed aside allegations that they violated adaptation rights of the song in a statement posted on X by RSVP Movies on Monday.

RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are the producers of the Hindi biographical film on an Indian regiment that took part in Bangladesh’s War of Independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Late Kalyani Kazi, daughter of Bangladesh’s National Poet Nazrul, signed the licensing agreement for the song. Her son Anirban Kazi was a witness to the agreement signed in 2021.

Anirban said they had not realised an Oscar-winning composer like Rahman could “kill the song”.