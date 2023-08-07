Heavy rain, waterlogging force closure of Chattogram educational institutions for Tuesday

The directorate also asked the schools and colleges to keep important documents safe during rain.

The heavy downpour since Thursday night heaped misery on the residents, including students, of the city that experiences waterlogging after a little rain or during high tide.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 438 millimetres of rain in Chattogram in the past two days.

In some areas, people stranded by flooding faced a crisis of drinking water and food.

“Flood water entered our area yesterday afternoon, submerging the entire ground floor of my house, including the water pump. Now we are facing a lack of drinking water,” said Samiul Alam, a resident of South Agrabad.