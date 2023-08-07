Heavy rain, waterlogging force closure of Chattogram educational institutions for Tuesday

The government has announced the closure of all educational institutions in Chattogram city for Tuesday because of heavy rain and waterlogging.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education made the announcement in a notice on Monday after days of rain continued to disrupt daily life in the port city, inundating roads, homes and businesses.
The directorate also asked the schools and colleges to keep important documents safe during rain.
The heavy downpour since Thursday night heaped misery on the residents, including students, of the city that experiences waterlogging after a little rain or during high tide.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 438 millimetres of rain in Chattogram in the past two days.
In some areas, people stranded by flooding faced a crisis of drinking water and food.
“Flood water entered our area yesterday afternoon, submerging the entire ground floor of my house, including the water pump. Now we are facing a lack of drinking water,” said Samiul Alam, a resident of South Agrabad.
Rafiqul Alam, a resident of Chawkbazar Fultala, said they were stranded for four days.
“We’re struggling to feed our children. I don’t know how long we will be able to continue like this. Everything has a limit.”
The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for two more days in Chattogram Division.
The district administration evacuated 800 families from the hills of the city to shelters because of landslide risks.