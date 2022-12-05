Bangladesh reintroduces scholarship exams for primary students

Scholarship exams for primary school students are set to restart after a decade. The exams will be held nationwide in the last week of December.

Previously, fifth-graders were able to undertake the exams at the end of grade 5 in a bid to secure a scholarship for their secondary education.

But the introduction of the Primary Education Certificate exams in 2009 spelt the end of the separate scholarship exam. Students subsequently received a government stipend on the basis of their performance in the PEC exams.

However, the PEC exam has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the government announced that the test would be scrapped as a new curriculum was on the way.