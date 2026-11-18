The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has opened applications for its Government Scholarship (CGS) Type A programme for the 2027-28 academic session.

The embassy said the bilateral scheme is open to Bangladeshi students seeking to study at Chinese universities.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, on-campus accommodation and medical insurance, alongside other standard benefits.

Applicants can pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s and doctoral degrees, or join general scholar and senior scholar exchange programmes.

Applications must be submitted on the China Scholarship Council portal, campuschina.org, by Jan 10, 2027.