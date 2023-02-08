I'm not a 'math person.' But is anyone?

Many people have trouble solving math problems and performing well in math exams. Many play down their struggles, saying they're not really 'math people'. But what does that truly mean?

I've known classmates who'd get top-tier marks in math exams and who solved math at lightning speed with unbelievable ease. I have seen people participate in competitions and have fun doing math. I've even seen less accomplished students' eyes light up with passion when they figure out the solution to a problem. For the longest time, I looked at them with admiration and awe, asking myself, "How are they on such good terms with math?"

To me, all of them were 'math people.' For most of my school life, I tried unsuccessfully to overcome my anxiety around the subject and become one of them. To be clear, my expectations were pretty low:

1. I wanted to pass the math exam in school

2. I wanted to avoid my brain shutting down whenever I saw a math problem

These are essential criteria for surviving school. I didn't need to genuinely fall in love with mathematics.