Bangladesh postpones SSC exams scheduled for Monday under all boards due to Cyclone Mocha

The authorities in Bangladesh have postponed the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations scheduled for Monday under all education boards as Cyclone Mocha hit the country's coastal areas.

Sunday’s scheduled examinations were postponed for six educational boards: Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, Jashore, and the technical and madrasa boards.

However, since the question papers for Monday’s scheduled examination will be the same for all boards, the authorities decided to postpone the examination for all boards, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.