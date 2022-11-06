Technical Education Board postpones Bangla exam on first day of HSC tests

The government plans to launch the new curriculum for sixth and seventh graders as early as next year, for eighth and ninth graders by 2024 and 10th graders by 2025.
The Technical Education Board has postponed Bangla paper 1 HSC exam for the 11th graders, an hour into the test on the first day.
A notice from the board on Sunday did not mention the reason behind the postponement, but Exam Controller Md Kefayet Ullah said the test was postponed under “unavoidable circumstances”.
Officials at the education ministry said issues related to the question paper led to the decision.
The exam for Business Management and Technology students under old and new syllabi started at 2 pm.
The test was scheduled to end at 4 pm, but the authorities postponed it around 3 pm.
A new date for the test will be announced later.