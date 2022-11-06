    বাংলা

    Technical Education Board postpones Bangla exam on first day of HSC tests

    A notice from the board cited no reason behind the postponement, but the exam controller Md said the test was postponed under ‘unavoidable circumstances’

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 12:10 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 12:10 PM

    The Technical Education Board has postponed Bangla paper 1 HSC exam for the 11th graders, an hour into the test on the first day.

    A notice from the board on Sunday did not mention the reason behind the postponement, but Exam Controller Md Kefayet Ullah said the test was postponed under “unavoidable circumstances”.

    Officials at the education ministry said issues related to the question paper led to the decision.

    The exam for Business Management and Technology students under old and new syllabi started at 2 pm.

    The test was scheduled to end at 4 pm, but the authorities postponed it around 3 pm.

    A new date for the test will be announced later.

    RELATED STORIES
    New curriculum to make private coaching a thing of the past, says Dipu Moni
    New curriculum to make private coaching redundant: Dipu Moni
    The government plans to launch the new curriculum for sixth and seventh graders as early as next year, for eighth and ninth graders by 2024 and 10th graders by 2025.
    1.2m students sit for higher secondary exams
    1.2m students sit for HSC exams
    This year, authorities are paying special attention to preventing question leaks and also working to tamp down the spread of dengue
    Question leaks marred SSC tests. Will HSC exams be any different?
    Shadow of question paper leak looms over HSC tests
    Negligence, coupled with a breach of trust, can lead to question paper leaks in the current system of distribution
    Bangladesh plans to start printing textbooks early to meet delivery deadline
    Govt plans to start printing textbooks early
    Instability in the paper market and power outages hit the printing presses after a delay in the tender process this time

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher