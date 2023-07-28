Hasina urges parents not to compare their children's academic results to others

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged parents not to compare the academic results of their children to others. Instead of drawing 'disheartening' comparisons, they should ensure that their children receive the necessary support and care to maximise their potential, according to her.

“It’s not okay to compare a child to others as everyone doesn't have the same talents. Each individual will pursue their studies based on their own merit. All we can do is help them,” she said after receiving the results of the 2023 Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams on Friday.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results to the prime minister at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Students can check their results either at their institutions, online, or via SMS from 10:30 am.

“Those who failed this time must not lose heart and work hard to produce better results next time,” the prime minister said.

Hasina urged parents to take special care of their children's education, recognising it as an invaluable gift that cannot be taken away from them.

“I would tell the parents not to scold their children as they, too, feel sad [when their results are not good]. Give them enough love and care so they can pay attention to their studies.”