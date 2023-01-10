World Bank cuts Bangladesh growth forecast further to 5.2% for FY23

The World Bank has cut Bangladesh’s economic growth forecast for the 2022-23 fiscal year further by a 0.9 percentage point to 5.2 percent, due to a combination of factors -- elevated inflation, energy shortages and tightening of the monetary policy.

The forecast is down from 7.2 percent growth in the previous year. GDP growth is expected to pick up again and return towards its “potential pace” in FY24 at 6.2 percent, the global lender said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday.

Inflation will also affect firms’ input costs, as well as energy shortages, import restrictions, and monetary policy tightening, according to the report.

In conjunction with rising global commodity prices, consumer price inflation has continued to rise, and one-year-ahead inflation expectations remain well above central bank targets.