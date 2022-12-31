2022: Ukraine war deals a crippling blow to Bangladesh economy

Bangladesh rang in 2022 with the aim of shaking off the coronavirus pandemic's crippling impacts and regaining the economic thrust that powered its ascent to the status of a developing nation. Twelve months on, the mood has changed significantly, with the renewed optimism over the country's growth prospects giving way to growing calls for austerity as the threat of global recession looms large.

Heading into 2023, the overriding hope will be to overcome, or at the very least, mitigate the hardships and distress stemming from an intensifying cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by the war in Europe. To this end, the government has taken a series of measures to keep the economy rolling while taking a more conservative approach to spending.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and the wave of Western sanctions that followed wreaked havoc on the international fuel market, triggering an energy crisis in Bangladesh that in turn drove up prices of goods and commodities across the board. Just as the green shoots of recovery from the pandemic started taking root, the war seemingly scythed by the war in Eastern Europe which took a heavy toll on the country throughout the year.

But a few positives have since seeped through the shroud of gloom. A drop in the prices of fuel oil, liquefied natural gas and fertilisers in the international market came as a welcome relief as the surging costs of food and other commodities ate away at earnings. On top of that, the dollar market, which was in disarray in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, has somewhat stabilised. And, the Aman rice harvest, which many feared would be derailed by the devastating mid-year floods, also produced good yields to allay some of the concerns surrounding food security flagged by Prime Minister Sheikh, in particular.

While noting that the situation in Bangladesh is not as dire as some other countries, the head of government has repeatedly called for an increase in domestic food production to offset the dependence on imports in order to avert a full-blown economic crisis. With the prime minister herself sounding the alarm over the threat of famine, ensuring adequate food supply became a top priority for the government and its efforts to reign in food prices were marked by tax reductions and duty waivers for imports. Even then, the commodity market remained volatile in the face of persistent inflationary pressure.