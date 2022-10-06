World Bank cuts Bangladesh growth forecast as global shocks spread

The World Bank has lowered its forecast for Bangladesh’s economic growth for fiscal 2022-23 by a 0.6 percentage point to 6.1 percent.

While economic distress is weighing down all South Asian countries, some are coping better than others, the World Bank said in a new report released on Thursday.

Bangladesh is one of them.

The World Bank cut its forecast for India’s economic growth by a full percentage point to 6.5 percent for fiscal 2022-23.

Beset with Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, a global slowdown, and the impacts of the war in Ukraine, South Asia faces an unprecedented combination of shocks on top of the lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Growth in the region is dampening,” the World Bank said in its twice-a-year update, underscoring the need for countries to build resilience.

Exports and the services sector in India, the region’s largest economy, have recovered more strongly than the world average, while its ample foreign reserves served as a buffer to external shocks.