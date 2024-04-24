A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

In recent years, the recognition of the genocide in Bangladesh has received support from various institutions. In April 2023, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) officially classified this tragic event as genocide, following the necessary protocols, in response to my formal proposal. This acknowledgment was the result of the collective efforts of several genocide specialists and scholars who supported me throughout the entire process. Prior to this, between December 2021 and March 2022, three other US organisations - the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, Genocide Watch, and the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience - also formally recognised these events as genocide. Fortunately, I was able to play a significant role in obtaining recognition from Genocide Watch and the Lemkin Institute.

However, recognition alone is not sufficient. Concurrently, the US government needs to own up to its role in the genocide in Bangladesh and issue a formal resolution denouncing the crimes of Pakistan and its allies. On Oct 15, 2022, US Congressmen Steve Chabot and Ro Khanna, who are of Indian American descent, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, urging the US president to acknowledge the genocide against ethnic Bengalis and Hindu community by the Pakistani armed forces in 1971. Also it calls on Pakistan to apologise for its role in the genocide of Bangladesh. The resolution mentioned the recognition awarded by the Genocide Watch and the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention. Unfortunately, this draft resolution has remained undiscussed and undecided after 1.5 years. It’s time to take action and bring this matter to a close.

Additionally, the United Nations must apologise for its failure to prevent the genocide and formally recognise it as such; incorporating the lessons learned into its genocide prevention efforts.

Furthermore, there must be ongoing international pressure applied to Pakistan to acknowledge its role in the genocide and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the victims of the Bangladesh genocide deserve full accountability for the atrocities committed against them.

In conclusion, the recognition of the genocide in Bangladesh surpasses a mere retrospective analysis of historical events; it carries profound moral implications. It emphasises our steadfast commitment to the principle of "never again" and showcases the remarkable resilience of humanity in confronting unimaginable acts of violence. The active involvement of the US government and the United Nations holds significant importance in this endeavour. By acknowledging and addressing past atrocities, actually we honour the memory of the victims and reassert our collective determination to build a future where such atrocities are consigned to the past.