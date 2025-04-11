Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump

The US has recorded a historic drop in overdose deaths. The Trump administration’s campaign to slash spending and reduce the federal workforce could reverse this fragile progress, public health experts say

US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
A man lays passed out in a Philadelphia parking lot on March 26, 2025. The city has made progress in reducing synthetic opioid deaths thanks to the work of anti-drug nonprofits distributing overdose-reversal medication. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Maurice Tamman, Laura Gottesdiener and Kristina Cooke, Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 04:25 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 04:25 PM

Related Stories
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
Read More
Tariffs' impact on developing nations could be 'catastrophic': UN
Tariffs' impact on developing nations could be 'catastrophic': UN
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
Iran will give US talks about nuclear plans a 'genuine chance'
Iran will give US talks about nuclear plans a 'genuine chance'
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More