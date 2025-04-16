Pakistan foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka for talks after 15 years

Amna Baloch is set to join the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), a platform for dialogue between the two countries

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch has arrived in Dhaka to participate in foreign secretary-level talks, marking the first such visit in 15 years.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said she landed in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon

She was received at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport by Ishrat Jahan, head of the ministry’s South Asia wing.

The Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), a platform for dialogue between the two countries, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the State Guest House Padma. The last such meeting was held in 2010.

Bangladesh will be represented by Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, while Amna will lead the Pakistani delegation.

During the 15-year rule of the Awami League, relations between Dhaka and Islamabad remained largely stagnant due to issues such as the war crimes trials in Bangladesh and broader regional politics.

Following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government by a mass uprising last year and the formation of the interim government under Muhammad Yunus, efforts have been made to normalise and deepen relations with Pakistan.

The interim government's Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain has already said that Bangladesh seeks “normal relations” with Pakistan beyond past tensions.

In September last year, Chief Advisor Yunus met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Key issues in Bangladesh-Pakistan relations have always included Pakistan’s apology for the 1971 genocide during the Liberation War, the return of stranded assets, and compensation.

Touhid has emphasised that Bangladesh will not send any signal to Pakistan suggesting a willingness to move forward without addressing the 1971 issue. He reiterated that all engagements will be in line with the national interest.

Asked on Tuesday whether the issue of Pakistan’s apology for its role in 1971 came up in the Yunus-Shehbaz meeting, Touhid said: “Such sensitive issues are not raised in courtesy meetings. These will be discussed at the negotiation table.”

On whether ties with Pakistan would be pursued by sidelining the Liberation War issue, he said: “No. We have made no effort to suggest to them that we can maintain good relations by excluding 1971. We want to build better relations, and 1971 will remain part of the conversation.”

Both Yunus and Touhid have also stressed the need to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), urging India to play a more proactive role.

In response, India has expressed reluctance, citing Pakistan’s actions as a reason for SAARC’s dormancy and has advised Bangladesh not to normalise “terrorism”.

Following the FOC, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Dhaka on Apr 22.

When asked about these high-level visits, Touhid recently said that discussions will focus on normalising bilateral ties.