Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 16, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pakistan foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka for talks after 15 years

Amna Baloch is set to join the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), a platform for dialogue between the two countries

Pakistan foreign secretary in Dhaka

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 16 Apr 2025, 03:59 PM

Updated : 16 Apr 2025, 03:59 PM

Related Stories
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
Pohela Boishakh of colour, culture and chatter at bdnews24.com
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
DC Hill attack premeditated: LDA
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
Read More
Biden re-emerges to defend Social Security
Biden re-emerges to defend Social Security
PSG's qualification a milestone in changed team under Luis Enrique
PSG's qualification a milestone in changed team under Luis Enrique
Why can’t we replicate CL form in league, Dortmund wonder
Why can’t we replicate CL form in league, Dortmund wonder
Police 'prioritising' probe into fire at painter Manabendra’s home: CAO
Police 'prioritising' probe into fire at painter Manabendra’s home: CAO
Read More
Opinion

Tansim Noor

Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution
Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
Read More