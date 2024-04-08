Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies

Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 37 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on April 2.

Funds have been purchasers in 10 of the last 16 weeks, buying the equivalent of 446 million barrels since the middle of December, according to reports filed with exchanges and regulators.

As a result, the combined position has soared to 653 million barrels (63rd percentile for all weeks since 2013) from a record low of 207 million on Dec 12.

Funds have already become bullish about Brent, with a net position of 300 million barrels (69th percentile) and bullish long positions outnumbering bearish shorts by a ratio of 5.27:1 (62nd percentile).

There is more caution about the outlook for US crude prices given continued output growth from shale, with a net position of 208 million barrels (38th percentile) and a long-short ratio of 3.93:1 (48th percentile).

Even in US crude, however, the combined position in NYMEX and ICE WTI has surged from a record low of 31 million barrels on Dec. 12.

Saudi Arabia and its OPEC⁺ allies have extended their production cuts until the end of the second quarter, lifting Brent prices to their highest for more than five months.

Brent’s six-month calendar spread has moved into a backwardation of more than $5 per barrel (96th percentile for all trading days since 2000) from a contango of 70 cents (37th percentile) on Dec. 13.

Economic data shows renewed growth in manufacturing across the United States, China and even in Europe, which will boost consumption of middle distillates such as diesel and gas oil.

At the same time, the undeclared conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified after Israeli warplanes last week attacked an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus killing several officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran’s threat to retaliate has increased the probability of an escalation that could disrupt oil production facilities and tanker routes around the Persian Gulf, boosting prices and spreads.