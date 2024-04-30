Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Temperature hits 43.8°C in Jashore, the 2nd-highest on record

It is the second-highest temperature registered by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department since record-keeping began

Temperature hits 43.8°C in Jashore, the 2nd-highest on record
Photo: Reuters

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 05:12 PM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 05:12 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Man held in connection with murders of 2 Bangladeshis in Buffalo
Man held in connection with murders of 2 Bangladeshis in Buffalo
Madrasa student faints amid heat in Noakhali
Madrasa student faints amid heat in Noakhali
Read More
7 to die for murder of Habiganj businessman
7 to die for murder of Habiganj businessman
2 to die for murder over extramarital affair in Gopalganj
2 to die for murder over extramarital affair in Gopalganj
Cargo ship rams Kalurghat Bridge, gets stuck
Cargo ship rams Kalurghat Bridge, gets stuck
Suspect in Buffalo Bangladeshi murders remanded
Suspect in Buffalo Bangladeshi murders remanded
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More