Temperature hits 43.8°C in Jashore, the 2nd-highest on record

It is the second-highest temperature registered by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department since record-keeping began

Jashore has registered the second-highest temperature ever recorded in Bangladesh amid an extended ongoing heatwave.

The mercury hit 43.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in the district, said meteorologist Abul Kalam Mollik.

The temperature rose to 43.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while it hit a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

On May 21, 2014, Chuadanga had registered a temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius. It had remained the second-highest temperature in the country since then, though the level was matched on occasion. That record was broken on Tuesday.

The highest temperature recorded in the country since independence was 45.1 degrees Celsius on May 18, 1972. It remains the highest temperature on record.

The heatwave roiling Bangladesh has lasted 31 days already and may persist for a few more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

On Monday, Chuadanga recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka registered 40.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature dipped slightly in Dhaka on Tuesday, but climbed again in Jashore and Chuadanga.

