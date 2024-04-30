Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Suspect in murders of two Bangladeshis in US’s Buffalo remanded

Buffalo City Police seized an automatic rifle from the arrestee

Suspect in murders of two Bangladeshis in US’s Buffalo remanded

New York Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 03:40 PM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 03:40 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Russian missiles pound power plants in Ukraine
Russian missiles pound power plants in Ukraine
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Read More
Over 12,000 evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts
Over 12,000 evacuated as Indonesia volcano erupts
After harrowing ordeal, MV Abdullah sets sail for home
After harrowing ordeal, MV Abdullah sets sail for home
London police arrest sword-wielding man
London police arrest sword-wielding man
Residents of northern Israel brace for possible all-out war with Hezbollah
Residents of northern Israel brace for possible all-out war with Hezbollah
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More