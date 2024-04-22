Let’s nurture our Mother Earth

‘I nurture you, I build you strong.

Fresh air, sweet water and arable land all around.

I nourish you in the womb,

I nurture you in my lap all year round

I am Mother Nature

Mess with me; I create destruction all around’



Yes, this is Mother Nature giving us so much and nourishing us all the time. Yet, what have we done? We have only brought destruction to this earth with our mindless acts. Now Mother Nature is lashing back in anger to teach us a lesson to take care of her, for our survival.

We have taken the world for granted. Our greed to control nature and exploit all its resources to have more and more on our platters for consumption and profit making has affected the ozone layer, destroyed the natural balance of the ecosystem and brought many natural disasters. Our greed has resulted in an impending doom.

Experts predict that we’re in the midst of a sixth mass extinction.

In a mass extinction, a high percentage of biodiversity, or distinct species – bacteria, fungi, plants, mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates die in a short period of geological time. When one or more species go extinct or if there’s a significant population decline, it can’t continue its proper balance, threatening the survival of other species in the whole ecosystem. There have been five previous mass extinctions on the planet. The last one occurred 65.5 million years ago, wiping out the dinosaurs.

Those extinctions were the results of natural phenomena.

Sadly, human activities are responsible for the upcoming sixth mass extinction due to the unsustainable use of land, water and energy. We, human beings, are in dire need of taking care of our environment to exist on this planet.

We aren’t only over-exploiting available resources but also generating immense pollution that disrupts biodiversity. The environment is being destroyed by pollution from factories, plastic waste, and deforestation, intensified agriculture and livestock production accelerating the destruction of our Earth leading to one of the biggest threats to human survival: climate change.