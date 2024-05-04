Two construction workers dead, 11 more injured in Gazipur road crash

Two construction workers have been killed and 11 others injured in a road accident involving a truck and a pickup truck in Gazipur’s Sreepur.

The accident occurred around 4:30am on Saturday morning.

The dead were identified as Rasel Mia, 25, and Abu Sufian, 25, from Sunamganj. The two were brothers-in-law.

A pickup truck was headed from Sreepur to Mawna on the Ansar Road carrying a mixer machine and 13 construction workers, said Belal Ahmed, an officer at the Sreepur Fire Service Station. As it reached the residence of the Bhangnahati councillor, it was rammed from behind by a truck. The pickup overturned and workers were caught under the mixer machine.

Rasel was killed on the spot. The 12 other workers were rescued and taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared Sufian dead.

The 11 other workers on the truck were injured in the accident.

The bodies of the dead have been recovered, said Assistant Sub Inspector Md Kuddus of Sreepur Police Station.

The truck was seized but its driver managed to flee, he said. Legal action will be taken over the incident.