Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies in Madinah

Several people die during the Islamic pilgrimage each year

Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies in Madinah

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 18 May 2024, 12:09 PM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 12:09 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Read More
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
50 dead in heavy rain, floods in Afghanistan
50 dead in heavy rain, floods in Afghanistan
Bodies of 3 hostages recovered from Gaza: Israeli military
Bodies of 3 hostages recovered from Gaza: Israeli military
UPDF member among 2 shot dead in Rangamati
UPDF member among 2 shot dead in Rangamati
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More