Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies in Madinah

Several people die during the Islamic pilgrimage each year

A Bangladeshi pilgrim who travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj has died in Madinah.

The information was provided in a bulletin released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at 3am on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Asaduzzaman. He died on May 15. He is the first Bangladeshi to die during this year’s Hajj journeys.

So far, 27,111 pilgrims have travelled to Saudi Arabia to conduct the Hajj. Of them, 3,747 went under a government travel package while the remaining 23,364 bought a private Hajj package.

They arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard 68 flights as of Friday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said. Of these flights, 25 were operated by Biman Bangladesh, 23 by Saudi Arabian Airlines, and 20 by Flynas.

The Hajj may begin on Jun 16, subject to the sighting of the moon. This year a total of 127,198 people can make the journey.

However, only 83,218 people have registered for the trip using the government’s Hajj portal. Of them, 4,323 had government packages and 78,895 had private packages.

The Hajj flights kicked off this year with a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on May 9. The last pre-Hajj flight will be on Jun 10.

Hajj return flights will begin on Jun 20 and end on Jul 22.