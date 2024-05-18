Nine burnt to death as bus carrying devotees catches fire in India’s Haryana

The devotees were returning from a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the fire broke out near Nuh

Nine devotees have died and dozens of others have been injured after their bus caught on fire in India’s Haryana, reports the NDTV.

The incident occurred on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in the north Indian state surrounding New Delhi on Friday night, the report said, citing officials.

The devotees were returning from a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the fire broke out near Nuh.

The bus was carrying over 60 members of a family, including women and children, all of whom were residents of Punjab.

Survivors said they smelled smoke at the back of the bus at around 1:30am on Saturday.

A motorcycle rider noticed flames at the back of the bus and followed it. He finally caught up to the bus and warned the driver, who stopped the bus.

"We had hired the bus to go on a pilgrimage to holy sites for 10 days. We were returning home on Friday. We smelled smoke while we were sleeping. The bus stopped after the motorcycle rider alerted the driver," one of the survivors said to NDTV.

After the bus stopped, locals informed the police and tried to extinguish the fire and rescue the passengers. After the fire brigade reached the spot, the blaze was doused and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Locals alleged that the fire officials came three hours late, arriving after the bus had completely burnt down.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.