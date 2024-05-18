Fire breaks out at Mutual Trust Bank branch in Dhaka’s Dholaikhal

The Fire Service brought the flames under control around noon, an official says

A fire has broken out at a branch of Mutual Trust Bank in Dhaka’s Dholaikhal.

The fire started around 10:45am on Saturday, according to the Fire Service.

No casualties were reported in the incident, Sutrapur Fire Station officer Hasan Ali said.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the four-storey building housing the bank in the Notun Rasta area of Dholaikhal’s Tipu Sultan road, he added.

Five firefighting units put out the blaze around 11:57am, according to the Fire Service’s control room. The origin of the fire and the extent of damage have yet to be determined.

Although the flames are not visible, the area is shrouded in smoke, said the Fire Service official.