Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

2 dead, 7 injured as truck overturns in Satkhira

The paddy-laden truck veered out of control in Tala Upazila

2 dead, 7 injured as truck overturns in Satkhira

Satkhira Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 18 May 2024, 10:58 AM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 10:58 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Read More
9 die as bus carrying devotees catches fire in Haryana
9 die as bus carrying devotees catches fire in Haryana
Gunmen kill 3 Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
Gunmen kill 3 Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
Taiwan’s next president to pledge steadiness in China ties
Taiwan’s next president to pledge steadiness in China ties
Why boys trail girls in education
Why boys trail girls in education
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More