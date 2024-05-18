2 dead, 7 injured as truck overturns in Satkhira

The paddy-laden truck veered out of control in Tala Upazila

Two labourers have died and seven others were injured after a paddy-laden truck veered out of control and overturned in Satkhira’s Tala Upazila.

Police have recovered the bodies from the scene.

The accident occurred on the Khulna-Paikgasa road’s Sardarbari Bottola area around 6am on Saturday, said Md Mominul Islam, chief of Tala Police Station.

The dead were identified as Saidul Gazi, 44, and Monirul Islam, 25. Both of them hailed from villages in Khulna’s Koyra Upazila and had worked on harvesting the paddy.

Jahidul Islam, one of the labourers injured in the accident, said that 13 labourers from Koyra had gone to the Gopalganj area to help in the harvesting and had received 25-30 maunds of paddy as their payment.

They were returning home on the truck on Saturday morning when the accident occurred.

Local store owner Abul Kalam Azad said that the digging up of the Khulna-Paikgasa Road for renovation work had led to the accident.

OC Mominul said that the bodies of the two killed in the accident have been sent to the morgue at Satkhira Sadar Hospital. The truck has been seized, but its driver has fled.