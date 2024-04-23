Where king dollar is causing pain the most

A dollar surge propelled by a strong economy, sticky inflation and geopolitical tensions have unnerved policymakers from Tokyo to Beijing and Stockholm.

The dollar is at its highest since November against other major currencies, poised for a fourth straight month of gains.

Its latest rally, following stronger-than-expected March inflation numbers that pushed back US rate cut bets even further, highlights how sensitive currency markets are to relative interest rate changes.

"We track investor flows, and the dollar buying since the CPI release has been strong," said Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for Europe at State Street Global Markets.

Here are some pressure points sparked by dollar strength.